Developer Koei Tecmo has announced Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, which is coming to PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Read More: Video games took me back to the golden age of Fighting Fantasy RPGs

The announcement was made during today’s (July 20) Japanese Nintendo Direct Mini. The game acts as a direct sequel to last year’s Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout Secret Fairy, which has shipped over 420,000 copies.

Little is known about the title so far, however a short description of the game reads: “In this latest entry in the Atelier series, Ryza makes her triumphant return as the protagonist, making franchise history as the first character to take on the hero role in two successive titles.”

Advertisement

The Japanese trailer showcases some of the fantasy environments players will get to explore, including underwater environments. Combat is also highlighted alongside mounts that can ridden throughout the game. Check out the full trailer below:

A website is set to launch for Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy on July 29, which will provide further details on the game. Currently only a countdown can be seen on the site – counting down till it will go live.

The Nintendo Direct Mini also announced two Shin Megami Tensei games, both coming to the Switch next year (2019). Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne is getting a HD remake and is scheduled to be released in Spring 2021.

The second game announced was a new entry in the series titled Shin Megami Tensei V and is coming at a yet to be announced date in 2021.