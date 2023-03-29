‘Atlas Fallen’ catches three-month delay after announcing May release date

Deck13 has announced that its upcoming action role-playing game (ARPG) Atlas Fallen has been delayed, moving its release date from May to August 2023.

As announced earlier in the month, Atlas Fallen was originally meant to launch on May 16. However, Deck13 and publisher Focus Entertainment have confirmed the game will now be released on August 10.

“Our goal has always been to create a memorable A-RPG experience in a unique setting, with exciting gameplay and the option for fully playable seamless co-op with a friend,” reads a statement posted by Deck13 on Twitter.

“We’d love to give the game some extra time which will allow us to deliver the best possible version of Atlas Fallen.”

Sorry we didn't use the customary yellow background, missed opportunity. Besides a lot of polish and optimization this delay will bring, we're super happy to be able to now also include a full German voice-over! 🇩🇪 — Deck13 | Atlas Fallen – coming August 10th! 💥 (@Deck13_de) March 29, 2023

“To achieve this, we have made the difficult decision to delay the worldwide launch of Atlas Fallen to August 10, 2023,” the developer continued. “We apologise for this disappointing news.”

Deck13 added that it will provide more news in “early summer,” including more footage of the game in action and a first look at its co-op system.

As for what the game is about, Atlas Fallen will task players with battling “corrupted gods” across a vast desert. A trailer released earlier in the month shows the protagonist fighting large monsters in third-person, while Atlas Fallen‘s Steam page teases “super-powered combat” and the shape-shifting weapons for players to find.

“Rise from the dust and glide the sands of a timeless land, filled with ancient dangers, mysteries and fragments of the past,” reads the game’s description. “Hunt legendary monsters with powerful sand-infused weapons and abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat.”

Deck13’s prior games include the likes of The Surge, Lords Of The Fallen, and Ankh.

In other gaming news, Sega has confirmed that it will be skipping E3 2023 — joining Xbox, Nintendo and Ubisoft in giving the conference a miss.