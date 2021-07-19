Atlus plans to bring ‘Persona’ events overseas, teases “some surprises”

In a recent interview, Atlus director Naoto Hiraoka shared that there are existing plans to bring more Persona events overseas.

Speaking in this week’s magazine issue of Famitsu, Hiraoka has expressed a desire to hold more overseas events for Persona fans across the world. As Persona Central writes, Hiraoka has stated:

“We want to hold events for Persona to the largest possible extent we can. Not only for Japan, but overseas as well.”

Previous Persona events have included concerts based on soundtracks to various entries in the franchise, though in the past they have largely taken place in Japan.

Siliconera reports that Hiraoka also stated he will “announce some surprises outside of announcements related to the 25th anniversary of the Persona series.”

The Persona series is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this September! ✨ Stay tuned for a year of Persona news, events, and more! #Persona25 pic.twitter.com/1qZqSy7f6V — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) July 13, 2021

This follows Atlus teasing seven upcoming Persona projects, which they have clarified will include “commemorative goods, various events, collaborations, and of course game information.”

While the first unknown project is dated for September 2021 – which is when Persona will turn 25 – the latest project won’t be revealed until late 2022.

Ahead of the first reveal, Atlus has opened preorders for a variety of merchandise celebrating the 25th anniversary.

Earlier in the month. it was revealed that the PC port of Persona 4 Golden had recently sold over one million copies on Steam.

Sega had already noted that Persona 4 sales were “significantly higher than expected”, and would be increasing their catalogue of PC games going forward, stating their intention will be to “aggressively promote the porting of previously launched titles to Steam and other new platforms.”

