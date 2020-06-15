Atlus releases classic JRPG ‘Persona 4 Golden’ on Steam

During the PC Gaming Show developer Atlus announced that the Persona 4 Golden is coming to Steam and it’s out now.

This is the first time the series has released on a platform other than PlayStation. Persona 4 Golden is an enhanced version of Persona 4 and originally released on the PlayStation Vita.

The Persona series are JRPGs that merge both dungeon-crawling with visual novel gameplay elements and have gained a massive following over the years. Persona 4 Golden is often regarded as one of the best in the series with a strong critical reception and cult following.

With the jump to PC, Persona 4 Golden has received a fair amount of enhancements. Graphical upgrades mean the game can be experienced in HD for the first time since its original release. Other graphical options such as higher frame rates aim to make the game feel more modernised.

Most notable is the inclusion of both English and Japanese voice overs. This is the first time players in the west can experience the Japanese vocals and have the choice to switch between the two options.

You can watch the full announcement trailer below.

Reviews for the PC port have been highly positive. PC Gamer describe Persona 4 Golden as “a captivating JRPG, marrying slice-of-life drama with stylish demon battling.” While Screen Rant declared that the Steam version “is the best port yet of one of the JRPG genre’s previous generation greats.”

The PC Gaming show delivered many surprising announcements and trailers. Among them was the long-awaited Torchlight III, which also released on the same day. Developer, Hangar 13, also delivered a new trailer and interview for its upcoming Mafia: Definitive Edition.