Atlus updates Steam with a hidden game ahead of The Game Awards

Ahead of The Game Awards, developer Atlus has added an unannounced game to its Steam page, suggesting an announcement could be coming.

Atlus is currently listing 14 games on its Steam page, which – as one Twitter user has noticed – is one more than was listed earlier in the week.

This suggests that Atlus has another game in the works for PC. There’s a chance that this mystery game receives an announcement at The Game Awards, which is set to broadcast at 1AM on December 10.

Since fans spotted the mysterious Steam game, speculation has ran rampant. Many hope that it is a port of Persona 5 Royal, a game that PC users have been requesting for several years.

On the other hand, there are two options that are much more likely. Dataminers discovered files in Shin Megami Tensei V that suggested it would be coming to PC and PS4. With that in mind, it’s possible that Atlus will announce the port at The Game Awards.

Similarly, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has recently been announced for the Nintendo Switch next year. There’s a chance that the title – which was nominated for “Best Narrative” at The Game Awards 2020 – receives a further announcement for PC.

However, it’s worth tempering expectations – Atlus may not be planning on announcing its mystery Steam game any time soon, and the publisher has a reputation for subverting fan expectations when it comes to announcements.

Whether or not Atlus is involved, there are big things in the works for this year’s The Game Awards. Earlier in the week, Geoff Keighley said the award show would include “four or five things” on the level of Elden Ring.

In other news, Halo Infinite reportedly suffered “development hell” that 343 Industries staff compared to Anthem. Luckily, the shooter managed to turn things around, and we gave it a full five out of five stars in our review.