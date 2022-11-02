‘Atomic Heart’ confirms release date with ‘Bioshock’-esque trailer

Developer Mundfish has confirmed a release date for Atomic Heart, which is set to launch in February 2023.

Today (November 2), Mundfish and publisher Focus Entertainment shared a new trailer for Atomic Heart, which confirms that the action-RPG will launch on February 21, 2023 for PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Along with the release date, the trailer also revealed more about what fans can expect from the upcoming game, which is set in the “utopia of an alternate post-WW2 world.”

“Enter a world of wonders and perfection in which humans and their AI creations live in harmony… or so it seems,” reads the trailer’s description. “Set the record straight on this deceitful utopia, exploring a twisted sci-fi world, blasting rogue robots, giant machines and even mutants. Adapt your fighting style to each opponent, use your environment and upgrade your equipment to have the upper hand in a visceral, spectacular and unforgiving combat experience.”

Along with a range of futuristic sci-fi guns, the trailer also shows that players can wield elemental attacks like electricity and ice, in a similar manner to Bioshock‘s Plasmids.

Atomic Heart‘s Steam page features a more in-depth look at the shooter’s weapons, along with a glimpse of the game’s hostile mutants and robots.

“Using the combat abilities granted by your experimental power glove, your arsenal of blades and cutting-edge weaponry, fight for your life in explosive and frenetic encounters,” the storefront page reads. “Adapt your fighting style to each unique opponent. Combine your skills and resources, use the environment and upgrade your equipment to overcome challenges and fight for good.”

