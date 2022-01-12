‘Attack on Titan’ is officially in ‘Warzone’ and ‘Vanguard’

Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone now officially have a crossover pack with Attack On Titan, and it is available now.

The Attack On Titan update was made available to download from January 11 at 9PM PT (5AM January 12 GMT) in Vanguard, and will be available from January 12 9PM PT (5AM January 13 GMT) in Warzone. It comes after a datamine from last year that suggested the anime and manga could be crossing over with Call Of Duty.

Costing £16.79 ($19.99 USD), the same as 2,400CP, the pack contains ten items, and comes with a “Survey Corps” operator skin for Sgt. Daniel, styling him after Levi Ackerman from Attack On Titan.

Give your heart, soldier! Attack on Titan crosses with Call of Duty in the Levi Edition Bundle. See the stylish items in action: https://t.co/dYTams4ozX pic.twitter.com/SARTqEkYJl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 11, 2022

Here’s what else the pack contains:

“Titan Piercer” weapon blueprint

“Steel Cut” finishing move

Vanguard -exclusive “Vertical Maneuver” intro and “Ultrahard Steel” MVP highlight

-exclusive “Vertical Maneuver” intro and “Ultrahard Steel” MVP highlight Legendary “Historia” SMG blueprint

“Ymir Curse” Assault Rifle blueprint

A PlayStation Blog post adds that “superfans will also recognise the other elements of this bundle and what they reference: a “Secret Keeper” key Weapon Charm to unlock the world’s mysteries, the “Wings of Freedom” Emblem worn with pride by Survey Corps members, and, of course, a “One Hot Potato” Sticker, in memoriam of a special person who we all hold very dear to our hearts…”

