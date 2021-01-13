Avalanche Software has delayed ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ until 2022

Avalanche Software has announced that the Harry Potter-inspired Hogwarts Legacy will no longer be released in 2021.

Announced last September, the game was originally set to arrive this year on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. In a recently released short statement, it’s now been slated for 2022 to allow “the game the time it needs”.

Thanking fans for the “tremendous reaction” to its initial reveal, the developer is determined to create “the best possible experience” for players when the game launches, marking it as a “paramount” priority. As a result, Hogwarts Legacy will now be released in 2022.

Advertisement

See the full statement below:

The game is set to be an open-world adventure set in the wizarding school Hogwarts, famously seen in the Harry Potter franchise. Billed as an RPG, players will unlock new skills, spells and recruit companions on their adventure.

It received controversy around its reveal following J.K. Rowling’s “anti-trans” tweets. Warner Bros. Games has confirmed that the author will have no direct involvement with the project and instead the story will be entirely original.

Hogwarts Legacy joins numerous other titles that have been delayed following the global coronavirus crisis. Far Cry 6 was initially intended to release next month, but was delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Outriders was also scheduled to arrive within the next few weeks, but has also been moved back. The game will now come out in April, with a free demo introducing players to the game releasing next month.