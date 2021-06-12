‘Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora’ is coming to consoles and PC in 2022

To cap off their Ubisoft Forward stream at E3, the developer showed off a trailer for Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora, a new game in James Cameron’s sci-fi universe.

The game will be releasing in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora will use the Ubisoft Snowdrop engine, which has been used for Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and for Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars project.

The game will be a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment and in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. The YouTube trailer description reads:

“In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.”

James Cameron, director of Avatar, had this to say on the Snowdrop engines website: “With the power of Massive’s Snowdrop game engine and the team’s passion and obsessive focus on detail we know they are the right group to bring the beauty and danger of pandora to life.”

In other E3 Ubisoft has announced the release date for the upcoming Riders Republic game during its Ubisoft Forward event.

Featured as part of Ubisoft’s E3 conference, Riders Republic was initially planned to release earlier this year on February 25, but was delayed due to development issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now planned for release on September 2.