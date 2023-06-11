‘Avowed’ trailer spotlights the world of Eora, confirms 2024 release date

Obsidian Entertainment‘s Avowed received its latest trailer in the Xbox Games Showcase that went live today (June 11), revealing the world of Eora is in turmoil.

READ MORE: The best Xbox Game Pass games you can play today

“Explore the Living Lands, a mysterious island filled with adventure and danger. As an envoy of Aedyr, you are sent to investigate rumours of a spreading plague with a secret that threatens to destroy everything,” reads a new summary from Xbox Game Studios.

“Can you save the island and your soul from the forces threatening to tear them apart?”

Advertisement

You can check out the latest Avowed trailer below:

Eora is the same setting as Obsidian Entertainment’s Pillars of Eternity game, which launched in 2015. While the first trailer for Avowed showed off a mix of magic and melee combat, today’s trailer shared a much more detailed look at the creative ways players can eliminate enemies.

Indeed, the whole trailer was intensely colourful, making the most of the art team’s imagination when it comes to exploring even more of Eora in a first-person perspective.

One thing to note is that Pillars of Eternity possesses advanced ordnance like crossbows and flintlock pistols. There’s only one instance in the new Avowed trailer where the player uses a pistol which might suggest that it is set somewhat near the Pillars of Eternity timeline. Curious fans might want to dive into the other series just to get to grips with what Avowed might be offering, as Aedyr is one of the major imperial forces in the game.

Avowed is targeting a 2024 release and is on its way to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. Elsewhere, another reveal from the showcase was the new open-world Star Wars game from Ubisoft.