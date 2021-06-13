Square Enix has revealed the first new gameplay footage in over two years of PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall.

Square Enix showed off the game’s multiplayer gameplay, which will feature teams of four working together to tackle dungeons. The gameplay footage shown features PlatinumGames’ usual brand of frantic, fast-paced combat.

Babylon’s Fall seems like fairly standard Platinum fare with a multiplayer twist, as it brings four-player co-op to the game.

PlatinumGames also confirmed the game will have live service elements when it releases. However, the developer didn’t provide any further details on how they would be implemented.

Babylon’s Fall was initially revealed in 2018. The game was then shown off again a year later with a short cinematic trailer during Sony’s State Of Play.

It was announced that the game would release in 2019, although the studio went quiet until an update in 2020 confirmed Babylon’s Fall was delayed.

PlatinumGames announced the game would receive a beta test in the near future, which players can sign up to here.

Square Enix didn’t announce release details for the game, but did confirm it will release on PS4, PS5 and PC.

An update on Steam was discovered earlier this month that hinted Babylon’s Fall would receive a beta.

Elsewhere, Square Enix also revealed Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy during its E3 stream.

Developed by Eidos Montreal, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy is a narrative action-adventure game that lets players take control of Star-Lord while fighting alongside Drax, Rocket, Gamora and Groot.