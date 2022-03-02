‘Back 4 Blood’ announces ‘Tunnels Of Terror’ expansion

Back 4 Blood has announced details of its first expansion, with Tunnels Of Terror launching next month.

In a Tweet shared by Back 4 Blood, it’s confirmed that the Tunnels Of Terror expansion will launch April 12 and will feature an all-new co-op activity known as Ridden Hives.

In the game, players “can explore seven different dungeons full of labyrinthine tunnels below the depths of Evansburgh that are infested with a new Ridden type, Warped Ridden.

“To claim exclusive loot and rewards only offered in Ridden Hives, players must out manoeuvre and overcome the daunting new Warped Ridden, including the landmine-setting Urchins, monstrous Shredders, and damage-dealing Rippers. The new Warped Ridden variants are also playable in PvP Swarm mode.”

Tunnels of Terror will be coming to Fort Hope on April 12th, 2022. Here's a little sneak peek on what to look forward to! pic.twitter.com/AOrigv2UuK — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) March 1, 2022

Also included in the expansion will be eight exclusive skins and all-new cleaners Sharice, an axe wielding firefighter, and Heng, a tough as nails, no-nonsense restaurateur.

Tunnels Of Terror will also add new Warped Chests, Skull Totems, Legendary weapons, attatchements and over 15 new cards.

According to Turtle Rock, all players in a Back 4 Blood party will have access to the content in Tunnels Of Terror as long as at least one person has purchased it. The studio also promised that “there will be no microtransactions of any kind, cosmetic or otherwise, added to the game as part of this expansion or any future content update.”

The release of Tunnels Of Terror will also bring a free update for all players that will add a new difficulty setting called No Hope, offering “an extra level of challenge for elite players.”

