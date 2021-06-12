‘Back 4 Blood’ appears to be joining Xbox Game Pass on day one

It appears that Back 4 Blood will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch according to a leak.

The description in Back 4 Blood’s live stream stated that the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch via Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as Windows 10 PC.

The game will launch on October 12, 2021 and will have an open beta on August 12. Pre-ordering the game lets you enter the beta a week early on August 5.

Reddit user JohnTLH spotted the information in the description of a Back 4 Blood live stream. The stream has now been made private, but JohnTLH managed to take a screenshot.

The full reveal stream is set for 10pm BST on June 13.

Full details of the open beta are available on the Back 4 Blood website where players can register for access to the beta.

A WB games account is required to redeem the beta access code. According to the site, registering also gives you the chance to join the early access beta period, but this is not guaranteed without a preorder.

Back 4 Blood is a four-player cooperative shooter from Turtle Rock Studios. The team was formed by developers who had worked on Left 4 Dead.

The game will feature hordes of zombies bolstered by special enemies. There will be a cooperative story campaign in a dynamic world and competitive multiplayer with player-controlled zombies.

Other games available in the Xbox Games Pass include MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, Dishonored 2, and Alien: Isolation.

E3 2021 continues with the Ubisoft Forward stream on June 12. The pre-show begins at 7pm BST with the main show starting at 8pm BST. The publisher and developer will likely show more of Far Cry 6 and the coop shooter Rainbow Six Extraction.