‘Back 4 Blood’ can now be properly played as a single-player campaign

Left 4 Dead spiritual-successor Back 4 Blood will finally let players kill ridden solo as a new update allows progress through the campaign for players on their own.

As outlined in the December patch notes that went live yesterday (December 16). An “offline campaign mode with progression” has been added. Previously players couldn’t make any progress, especially through the game’s unique card system, and had to play the campaign solo with three other AI bots.

Now this isn’t the case, as players can jump into the campaign on their own, with no AI, and earn the cards and other parts of progression as they play.

None of this was available at launch, as in our review of Back 4 Blood, NME’s Jake Tucker said: “Crucially, in a point so important I’ve given it its own paragraph: if you’re buying this to play it in single-player, you’re going to have a bad time and if they haven’t given it a refresh by the time you’re reading this, do yourself a favour and skip it.”

Developer Turtle Rock Studios also said after release that Back 4 Blood was “far more difficult than intended,” but assured that the team is “actively working on a solution”. The developer said: “we found an issue where specials would frequently duplicate their spawn cards, compounding as players progressed through levels.” Adding that “this would often result in an unfair amount of specials overwhelming Cleaner teams.”

A November update went some way to fixing the problem, although this balancing act is something that Turtle Rock is continuing to look at.

