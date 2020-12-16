‘Back 4 Blood’: Here’s what to expect from the upcoming closed alpha

Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros. Games have released a new teaser for Back 4 Blood ahead of its closed alpha this week.

The briefing video show what players can expect from the upcoming closed alpha test, which runs from December 17 to 21. It also highlights an AI feature called The Game Director, which promises to “constantly adjust to player action” with each playthrough, affecting the types of enemies that spawn, the environment, gameplay modifiers and more.

The closed alpha will let players run through an early mission called Evansburg. The level is from the game’s four-player co-op campaign and pits players against “overwhelming odds” in a bid to survive.

Players will be able to access four of the game’s eight playable characters, known as Cleaners, each with their own personality and “unique secondary weapon and character perk”. Meanwhile, five types of enemies will be available in the alpha: the common infected, Stingers, Retches, Tall Boys, and Ogres.

The game will also include a new rougelike card system that lets players customise their experiences and playthroughs. During games, The Game Director may randomly play Corruptor cards that can increase the number of enemies, generate fog, make ammo scarce and more.

Players can play their own set of cards, which will give their team advantages that range from more ammo to faster healing. The cards can be earned by completing certain challenges and objectives.

Watch the briefing video below.

Although Back 4 Blood is set to launch on PC and consoles, the alpha test will only be available on PC. It will also only be available in select regions including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany. More information and registration links can be found here.

