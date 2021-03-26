‘Back 4 Blood’ delayed to October but will have a summer beta

Turtle Rock has delayed upcoming zombie co-op survival shooter Back 4 Blood from its summer release.

The game will now launch on October 12, instead of its original June 22 release date.

The announcement was made via the official Back 4 Blood Twitter account, which read: “Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best game it can possibly be at launch and the team needs more time to do this. Therefore, we will release Back 4 Blood on October 12, 2021.”

The delay does mean the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead is no longer in direct competition with Aliens: Fireteam, another survival horror co-op shooter slated for this summer.

There is still good news, however, as the developer concluded in its message that there will be an open beta for Back 4 Blood this summer in its place. More details are still to come.

There have already been plenty of game delays announced this year already, Back 4 Blood being the third most high profile announcement from publisher Warner Bros. Games following the news that both Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights have been delayed to 2022.

Back 4 Blood‘s new release date nonetheless has the advantage of arriving in time for Halloween.

The game’s closed alpha in December allowed players to take the roles of four different survivors, known as Cleaners. There will be eight playable characters available to choose from at launch.

The gameplay also differs from its inspiration Left 4 Dead, introducing deck-building system where cards can provide benefits while an AI Game Director can also use cards to add new threats.