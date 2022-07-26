‘Back 4 Blood’ hiring spree will fuel new “stories, characters, and content”

Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios has posted approximately 20 new job listings with most of them geared around the continued development of the aforementioned co-op zombie shooter.

The job listings are looking for a diverse range of talent, from artists, animators, writers and more. Some of the jobs listed are senior, with Turtle Rock looking for a lead writer and a lead QA tester. While a couple of the jobs seem to have some scope for remote work, the majority are in-person at Turtle Rock’s studio in Lake Forest, California.

Several of the job listings specifically mention working on Back 4 Blood, which suggests the studio is committed to adding content to the game for some time to come. The listing for lead technical artists states “Join our exceptional development team as a Technical Artist on Back 4 Blood!” and the lead writer role also explicitly states the role will be for Back 4 Blood. All of the job listings can be found on Turtle Rock’s career page.

A few weeks ago, the Back 4 Blood team teased their upcoming expansion, which will be the game’s second expansion and the start of its fifth act. This expansion will focus on some kind of cult.

We'd love to confirm the release date for our Expansion 2, but we need a bit more time. It's an exciting update and we're so pumped, it's been like a cult around these parts – some of us are so giddy that we Act like we're 5. Stay tuned and thanks for the continued support! pic.twitter.com/MGA0jZbFLr — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) July 15, 2022

The release date of Back 4 Blood’s upcoming content update is unknown.

