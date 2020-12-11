‘Back 4 Blood’ is a ‘Left 4 Dead’ spiritual successor arriving next year

Warner Bros Game has announced Back 4 Blood, a cooperative zombie game from the creators of Left 4 Dead.

The multiplayer first-person shooter was announced during The Game Awards, showcasing striking similarities to the Left 4 Dead series. Being developed by creators of the fan favourite series, the game features the classic gameplay fans came to love. It’s set to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series systems on June 22 2021 and a closed alpha also opens next week, on December 17, for PC players.

Much like Left 4 Dead, the title will see four players to take on a cooperative story-driven campaign against waves of monstrous undead enemies, as well as PVP modes where players can take on the role of the horrific zombie horde. New to the game will be a card system which can determine how each experience plays out.

Check out the reveal trailer below:

The team also delivered the first-look at gameplay, showing how its taken the Game Director AI from Left 4 Dead and updated it for the new project by creating vicious waves of zombies to combat, as well as deadly mutated types.

Some enemies are shown to spit goo to capture players, while a colossus beast proves to be a foreboding foe as it chases down the team before finally catching up and showcasing its devastating power.

Watch the full gameplay reveal below:

Anyone looking to dive into Back 4 Blood’s closed alpha can register through the official site here.

The Left 4 Dead community has collectively worked together previously to create its own campaign with Valve, continuing the support and keeping the game alive for its devoted fans.

In other zombie game related news, State Of Decay 2 recently received an optimisation update for the Xbox Series consoles, enhancing the game with the next-gen hardware.