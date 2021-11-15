‘Back 4 Blood’ is “far more difficult than intended” according to Turtle Rock

In a Twitch stream, Turtle Rock Studios has admitted that Back 4 Blood is “far more difficult than intended” but added that it is “actively working on a solution”.

Originally spotted by PCGamesN, the Twitch stream has Turtle Rock highlight the issues with the Specials spawning problem that many players have already noticed.

The Special Ridden are spawning in too large a number for many players to stand a chance. For the uninitiated, they are tougher mutated creatures that pose quite a fearsome threat, especially in large numbers.

Recently, Turtle Rock announced that a new update would go some way to fixing the issue. The developer explained that “we found an issue where specials would frequently duplicate their spawn cards, compounding as players progressed through levels.” It explained that “this would often result in an unfair among of specials overwhelming cleaner teams.” That should change soon. The developer explained that “we are going to continue to dig into spawning issues to help further smooth out the experience.”

However, Turtle Rock Studios is not stopping there. In the stream, it explained that it has now “identified another major cause of the unintended increased difficulty” and is working on it. The team has also acknowledge that trauma damage is being ‘dealt out way too quickly”. It’s another issue that will be fixed soon.

Speedrunning will also be tackled. The team explained that “speedrunning seems to currently be the most viable method for higher difficulties”. However, the plan was that players could carefully work their way through each level. This will be changed and addressed in future patches.

Recently, it was announced that Back 4 Blood will have a new single-player offline mode from next month with Turtle Rock laying out its content roadmap for the game.

In other news, Call Of Duty: Vanguard sales are down 40 per cent compared to last year but that still leaves it as the second biggest selling game of the year.