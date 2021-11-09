‘Back 4 Blood’ to get single-player offline mode next month

Turtle Rock Studios has announced that Back 4 Blood will be getting an offline single-player mode in December.

Posting on twitter last night (November 8), the developer shared a brand new roadmap for Back 4 Blood, featuring upcoming content through to 2022.

First, coming this month, the game will be getting some quality of life improvements and major bug fixes with a new patch, although it doesn’t have a release date.

In December, the update will feature all-new features, including new supply lines, a Ridden practice arena, and a holiday seasonal event. In addition, a single-player offline mode with campaign progression will be available, as well as new card types, and all-new cards.

Moving onto 2022, a new difficulty will be added to Back 4 Blood, along with more player cards, new corruption cards, a co-operative mode, melee updates, and quality of life improvements.

The updates mentioned for November, December, and 2022 will all be free.

Turtle Rock also revealed new details about the games’ annual pass which is set to include three expansions in total. Expansion one will be called Tunnels of Terror, while expansions two and three have yet to be confirmed. All three expansions will release in 2022.

Finally, the same annual pass will also feature all-new cleaners, Ridden, activity types, weapons, and exclusive skins.

Last month, it was confirmed that Back 4 Blood has been played by over 6 million people since launching on October 12. However, following Steam‘s Halloween Sale, the game’s player count saw a big decline while Left 4 Dead 2 surpassed it.

In other news, Ubisoft has revealed the roadmap for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, detailing the next two months of upcoming content.