BAFTA-winning puzzle series ‘Monument Valley’ is coming to PC

Indie developer ustwo games has announced that several Monument Valley games are coming to PC this summer.

Set to launch on July 15, Monument Valley 1 & 2: Panoramic Collection is a bundle of games that will include Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2, however both games will also be available to purchase individually.

The Panoramic titles will also include all released downloadable content (DLC) for these games – Forgotten Shores and Ida’s Dream for the first game, and The Lost Forest for the sequel.

As part of the PC port, the Panoramic Collection will include “expanded visuals” and an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio. The games will be available on Steam and priced at £6.99 each, however picking both up as a bundle will save 15 per cent.

Discussing the series’ move to PC, ustwo game director Jennifer Estaris shared the following:

“We believe that Monument Valley: Panoramic Collection is the most sublime way to play these games and are thrilled to introduce their unique worlds to a whole new audience. It is our hope that these remastered versions of the beloved series will provide a meaningful experience to seasoned and new players alike.”

Though this is the first time the puzzle series will be available on PC, it has received numerous accolades since launching on mobile platforms in 2014. This includes winning a BAFTA for Best British Game and Best Mobile & Handheld Game in 2015.

For curious PC fans who have never played a Monument Valley game, the first title’s Google Play store page explains that it is “a surreal exploration through fantastical architecture and impossible geometry.”

“Guide the silent princess Ida through mysterious monuments, uncovering hidden paths, unfolding optical illusions and outsmarting the enigmatic Crow People, adds the page.

In other gaming news, an Assassins Creed player has completed every game in the series without taking damage.