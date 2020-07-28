Square Enix has announced a new game called Balan Wonderworld, helmed by creative talent behind the Sonic The Hedgehog series.

Balan Wonderworld is a family friendly platformer and is expected to release for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2021.

Director Yuji Naka and character designer Naoto Ohshima are both renowned for their work bringing Sonic The Hedgehog to life. Balan Wonderworld marks the first time in 20 years the duo have collaborated together.

The game takes place in a magical land where players will control characters Leo and Emma across many stages. They can discover more than 80 costumes to wear – each with unique perks.

The outfits will change the characters’ appearances and offer them new abilities to use throughout the world. Abilities such as freezing time walking in the air will help players navigate Balan Wonderworld‘s many platforming challenges.

Check out the reveal trailer, which showcases the game in-action:

The official description for Balan Wonderworld reads: “Entering a whimsical and bizarre land through a mysterious theatre, players will take on the role of Leo and Emma as they embark on an adventure like no other. Led by an enigmatic maestro named Balan, they must navigate through Wonderworld to restore happiness and balance the hearts and minds of all they encounter here.”

Square Enix stated in a shareholders meeting earlier this year that the company plans to announce multiple games throughout July and August, with Balan Wonderworld being one of the titles.

The company also recently announced that Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age is coming to PC and Xbox consoles with all the definitive edition content. PS4 owners will have to purchase the definitive edition separately to obtain the additional content and benefits.