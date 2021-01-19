‘Balan Wonderworld’ to receive demo ahead of its launch later this year

Balan Wonderworld will be getting a demo ahead of its launch, giving players a taste of the upcoming 3D platformer, Square Enix has announced.

News of the demo was delivered to fans in a tweet from the game’s official feed, revealing that the demo will be launching for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch on January 28. The full game is expected to launch on March 26.

See the announcement tweet below:

We've got some Balan-tastic news! 🎩✨ A demo will be available to download on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam on January 28, 2021! Play alone or local co-op with a friend and get ready to enjoy the magic that is #BalanWonderworld. pic.twitter.com/c5aAGbBhoi — Balan Wonderworld (@balanwworld) January 19, 2021

While details on the demo are slim, Gematsu has reported findings from an official Japanese tweet reporting the same news. According to the publication, the demo will contain acts one and two of chapter one, act one of chapter four, and act one of chapter six.

Additionally, a hub world will be available to explore known as the Isle of Times. At this location, it is said that Balan Wonderworld will allow players to raise mysterious creatures known as Tims.

The game is being helmed by director Yuji Naka and character designer Naoto Ohshima, who have both previously worked on creating the Sonic The Hedgehog series. Their new project will bring players to Balan Wonderworld, where over 80 costumes can be discovered, each hosting their own unique abilities for players to utilise.

