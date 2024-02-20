‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ actor Neil Newbon will star in ‘Fallout London’

The developer of Fallout London has announced that actor Neil Newbon, who played Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3, has been added to the cast.

The “final progress video” for the mod was uploaded to Team FOLON’s official YouTube channel yesterday (February 19). In it, the developers issued updates on the status of the mod and why the delay to April was necessary, as well as revealing a number of the new voices in the game.

PCGamesN spotted Newbon’s arrival, portraying a dark haired character that is presently unnamed. YouTuber CallMeKevin was confirmed to be playing a police officer, and the two strange doctors seen at the start of Fallout London are voiced by Sylvester McCoy and Colin Baker.

Advertisement

Arthur, the leader of the Camelot faction in Fallout London, is being played by Gopher Gaming, a prominent Bethesda fan and modder.

Rapper and songwriter Dan Bull is also on board alongside actress Anna Demetriou, and content creators Tunnelsnakesfool, HaroPones, PatheticWolf, Baldermort and Squire Comedy are all playing unnamed characters at this point in time.

Newbon won the award for Best Performance at The Game Awards 2023, thanking writer Stephen Rooney for creating the character of Astarion as well as thanking both Larian Studios and the fans of the game for their support.

Ahead of the warm welcome of the game back in August 2023, the actor shared that he was worried that fantasy fans would bounce off Baldur’s Gate 3 and the time and effort poured into Astarion’s character would have been for naught.

“I just thought ‘this is going to be an amazing game, or people aren’t going to get it.’ I’ve never been nervous about a release before – that’s the first time I’ve ever been actively nervous,” he told PCGamesN.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, the creative director of Helldivers 2 has cautioned against fans’ fear of missing out and said that they should only buy the game once the servers are fully functional.