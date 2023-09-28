‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ actors urge fans to “petition” for more ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

Baldur’s Gate 3 actors Theo Solomon and Neil Newbon have said that fans should “petition” Larian Studios if they want to see the whole cast play Dungeons & Dragons again.

In the most recent stream of Newbon’s playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 with writer and producer Tom de Ville, the actors recalled their recently released Dungeons & Dragons one-shot.

The campaign, which was hosted by High Rollers Dungeons & Dragons, saw Solomon reprise his role as Wyll and Newbon play Astarion again. This was alongside Samantha Béart as Karlach, Jennifer English as Shadowheart, Devora Wilde as Lae’zel and Tim Downie as Gale.

The campaign went down a storm with the community, with some Baldur’s Gate 3 fans taking the events of the campaign and turned them into artwork, like Shadowheart’s adoption of Bing Bong the Imp. In fact, Bing Bong’s inclusion was popular enough that players are asking for the character to feature in the full game in the future.

“The response has been crazy,” said Solomon. “I wanna play again, I can’t lie, I wanna play again.”

“I’m tempted, man,” replied Newbon. “I don’t know if we’re gonna be able to do that again but I would fucking love to do that again. That’d be great.

“I think people have to petition Larian to make that happen again because that’s the only way that’s going to happen. But that would be great.”

“Larian make it happen, Larian!” added Solomon. “‘Larian make it happen.’ Those his words, he’s in trouble now,” joked Newbon before switching the subject so those watching the stream wouldn’t “break the internet”.

