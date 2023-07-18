‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ boasts 17,000 possible endings

A lead writer at Larian Studios has let slip that Baldur’s Gate 3 has 17,000 possible endings for the anticipated role-playing game.

Fextralife mentioned in its latest Baldur’s Gate 3 deep dive that it interviewed Chrystal Ding, one of the game’s lead writers, on the replayability of the RPG.

“She’s working predominantly on the ending of the game. She’s been working on that for six months, just the ending of the game, which is incredible,” they said. “I asked her, ‘how many variations of the ending are there?’ And she told me that there were 17,000 variations of the ending.”

That statistic is determined by the volume of interlinking variables in the game and the player’s choices that change the course of the story, and ergo, doesn’t necessarily mean that there are 17,000 individual endings. “17,000 people could theoretically play and see something different on the ending screen,” explained Fextralife.

While it’s an impressive number, it isn’t surprising. Previously, Larian Studios has shown off how much stuff is in the game and announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 has triple the cinematic dialogue than the all three of the Lord of the Rings books. That works out to 174 hours of cinematics, or in other words, twice the length of every season of Game of Thrones together.

Of course, players won’t see all 174 hours of cinematics in a single playthrough. However, it is evident that Larian Studios is encouraging fans to replay the game as much as possible to make the most of everything that’s there. If Baldur’s Gate 3 is able to balance both the passive storytelling with the sheer scope of choices available to the player, it might be one of the most successful Dungeons & Dragons games ever made.

