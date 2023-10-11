Check out these ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ character playlists made by the game’s voice actors

Baldur’s Gate 3 actors Samantha Béart and Neil Newbon have pulled together Spotify playlists that reflect their respective characters.

Spoilers for Baldur’s Gate 3 follow.

In the game, Béart played Karlach and Newbon played Astarion, two characters who have won over scores of fans for their personalities and arcs across the sprawling storyline.

As a result of her heart being replaced with an infernal engine, Karlach is slowly dying. In spite of this, she remains compassionate, comical and fiercely defensive of those in need or those who have the odds stacked against them.

Astarion, on the other hand, is initially manipulative and self-serving and it is difficult for players who are sticking to a good alignment to get him to like their character. However, it is revealed that he was originally a slave to a vampire lord who wants to kill him to ascend.

Karlach, Astarion and the rest of characters of Baldur’s Gate 3 were one of the numerous highlights in NME‘s five star review of the game, and now Béart and Newbon have shared playlists of songs that remind them of their roles.

In Karlach’s playlist, rock is present all the way through, though Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s ‘Crazy In Love’, Björk‘s ‘Army Of Me’, Cardi B‘s ‘Bodak Yellow’ and Carole King’s ‘You’ve Got A Friend’ intersperse classics from Nine Inch Nails, Motörhead and Led Zeppelin.

Béart said in a post to X that the idea behind the playlist was that these are songs that Karlach could sing on karaoke.

Newbon’s Astarion playlist is over 130 songs long and was used to “guide [him] into the character movements, as well as to set the tone and vibe before sessions in the volume”, per an interview with Gizmodo.

David Bowie features frequently, as well as a selection from The Doors, R.E.M. and Nirvana. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande‘s ‘Rain On Me’, Doja Cat‘s ‘Paint The Town Red’, Dua Lipa‘s ‘Dance The Night’ from the Barbie soundtrack also appeared, assumedly to tie into Astarion’s light-hearted side.

