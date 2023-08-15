‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ characters to get makeovers soon

A Baldur’s Gate 3 developer has hinted that players will be able to change their character’s appearance in an upcoming update.

Last week, Larian Studios shared the opening weekend statistics for the Baldur’s Gate 3 fanbase. While the most humorous finding is that the vampire rogue Astarion rejected 100,000 players in just two days, the trends also revealed that 93 per cent of players chose to create their own character.

Furthermore, a tenth of players spent at least an hour in the character creator. As there is no ability to change the character’s appearance later down the line, the community clearly tried to make their heroes (and villains) as perfect as can be before setting out into Faerûn.

Fortunately, it looks like Larian Studios is working on a feature that lets players adjust their appearance while in the middle of their playthrough. Michael Douse, director of publishing at the developer, replied to a fan who asked after the possibility on the social media site X (Twitter).

Things are being cooked — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) August 14, 2023

“Things are being cooked,” he said, though there is no time frame as to when the feature will come in. At the moment, Larian Studios is addressing Baldur’s Gate 3 issues like ballooning save files, catapulting companions and missing underwear, as well as dialogue tweaks for a more immersive experience.

Players should therefore expect the ability to change their appearance to roll out once these improvements are complete.

In NME‘s five-star review of Baldur’s Gate 3, Andy Brown described it as a stellar title that “thrives on imperfection.” The game is available now for PC and will arrive on September 6 for PlayStation 5.

