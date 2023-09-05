‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ developer has wasted no time working on another game

Swen Vincke, CEO of Larian Studios, has shared that the developer is working on another game while still supporting Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC and PS5.

Appearing on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel, Vincke said that he is “busy on the next game” from the Belgian developer. “The PS5 version [of Baldur’s Gate 3] is shipping – we just uploaded it – so I’m done,” he continued. “So, I’m going to move onto the next game.”

“The other team is going to be working on patches and stuff, but for me personally, this creative path is done now. I’m closing the chapter,” explained the CEO. He stressed the importance of taking the time to rest, mentally and physically, after a game’s release too.

“Every game developer will tell you that when you’ve finished there’s this black hole,” he described. “You’ve been working towards this cliff, and you reach the point and it’s like ‘now what?’ You have to take time for yourself. When people ask what’s next, it’s a break.

“But you’re already thinking about the next thing because you’ve been sitting on it for some time already, so there’s a lot of stuff that’s moving in that direction, and an eagerness to start working on it,” he clarified.

The developer isn’t ready to reveal what that new game is, though we would guess that it is in the very early stages of its development. Additionally, the company is able to balance both the new game and Baldur’s Gate 3 as it has studios in Barcelona, Dublin, Guildford, Kuala Lumpur, Quebec and St Petersburg.

Last week, the latest patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 was rolled out, addressing performance problems, user interface issues and improved controller layouts. Larian Studios delivered on its promise to players that Karlach would get another epilogue, following fan feedback.

In other gaming news, The Witcher tabletop role-playing game has been put on an indefinite hiatus as CD Projekt Red redistributes its resources onto the fourth mainline game.