‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ developer reveals the most-romanced character

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has revealed the most-romanced character in the game, along with several other interesting statistics about the title.

According to Larian, Shadowheart has proven to be the most popular romantic interest among fans, with 51.3 per cent of players reaching the end of her romance path, with Karlach and Lae’zel taking the number two and three slots respectively.

1.3million players have completed the game so far, with 94 per cent of players creating a custom character instead of choosing from the available origin characters. Speaking of origin characters, people who did choose to play as one of the pre-created characters chose to play as Gale, with Astarion closely following as the number two choice.

The least played as origin character was Lae’zel, with only 228,960 people choosing to play as her, which is almost half of the number that chose to play as Gale.

In terms of total playtime, Larian has confirmed that around 452,556,984 hours have been spent in the game, or the equivalent of over 51,662 years. Of this, a combined 8196 years were spent in the character creator by players.

Larian also revealed that since the new update which added the new difficulty option last week, 158,000 playthroughs have been started in Honour mode. Of these playthroughs, 34,000 players have died in Honour mode, while only a mere 464 parties have completed the game in the new difficulty.

NME reviewed Baldur’s Gate 3 at launch, calling the game a “must-play fantasy”. Andy Brown wrote that “Larian’s latest role-playing spectacle boasts unmatched worldbuilding, freedom, and scale. The scope of Baldur’s Gate 3 should be impossible – but time and time again, it proves there’s no such thing.”

