‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ developer will “get back” to ‘Divinity: Original Sin’ after a break

Larian Studios, the developer behind the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3, addressed the future of its other series Divinity and assured that there will be a return.

“We’re definitely gonna get back there at some point,” answered CEO Swen Vincke in an interview with IGN, mentioning that Divinity: Original Sin is Larian Studios’ own creation while Baldur’s Gate 3 is set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

Vincke explained that it is “quite a thing” to see the team pour all of their efforts into Baldur’s Gate 3 over the course of six years of development. “We will get back there at some point. We’ll first finish this one [Baldur’s Gate 3] now, and then take a break, because we will need to refresh ourselves creatively also,” he continued.

“You’re seeing 400 developers putting their heart and souls into this. You’re getting the best of them and their craft into this game,” he added. The possibility of a “raised standard” for RPGs as a result of the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a talking point for the industry recently.

On the other hand, Divinity: Original Sin 2 released for PC in 2017 with its Definitive Edition following for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018. The game was immensely successful for Larian Studios, winning it a scattering of nominations at The Game Awards and the D.I.C.E. Awards for best role-playing game and best narrative design.

Right now, a “Baldur’s Gate & Beyond” Humble Game Bundle has raised more than £10,000 for the mental health support charity, Active Minds. The bundle includes the Enhanced Editions of Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 and two DLCs, Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition.

Elsewhere, Vincke advised players of Baldur’s Gate 3 to create their own character in order to familiarise themselves with the arcs of the origin characters across the game.