‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ director talks about when a DLC would be set

In an appearance on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel, Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke shared that the door is not completely closed on a downloadable content (or DLC) campaign.

“Well, you could do different things in [the DLC] so it doesn’t have to be necessarily at the end of the game,” conceded Vincke. “There’s different ways that you can do that.”

He also added that Larian Studios is working on another game alongside the support of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC and PS5. While the developer has teams in seven different countries, it is imaginable that DLC is lower down on its list of projects as it is still getting the Xbox Series version of its most recent release ready.

Moreover, in spite of saying that increasing Baldur’s Gate 3 level cap would be “very hard” for a DLC, Vincke said that it is “not undoable”.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is based on the fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons but it prevents its players from exceeding level 12 while gallivanting in the game. Normally, Dungeons & Dragons players are allowed to reach level 20 before the tabletop game caps their progress.

Previously, Vincke explained that it would be no small task to boost Baldur’s Gate 3‘s level cap in a potential expansion, for example. “[Level 12-20] adventures require a different way of doing things, in terms of antagonists you’re going to have to deal with, which require a lot of development to do them properly,” he said in an interview with PC Gamer.

Yet Vincke clarified that though the prospect is daunting, it wouldn’t be impossible to play a level 13 to 20 campaign in the game.

“You’d need different stakes, different environments, different protagonists, and antagonists but it’s not undoable,” he said.

Elsewhere, the PS5 port of Baldur’s Gate 3 is now the highest rated game on the console, surpassing Elden Ring, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and God Of War: Ragnarok.