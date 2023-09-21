‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ fans raise hundreds of dollars in Karlach-inspired fundraiser

A group of Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have banded together to raise funds for the American Heart Association after being inspired by Karlach’s story.

Spoilers for Baldur’s Gate 3 follow. When meeting the tiefling, Karlach shares that her heart has been replaced with an infernal engine. Unfortunately, this is killing her, and there is no way of securing her confirmed survival at the end of the game.

In spite of her situation, Karlach is one of the most positive and compassionate characters that the player will encounter. Her idle animations – something that a character will do if the player does not interact with them – are dances or shifting her weight from foot to foot as if she can’t wait to continue adventuring.

Advertisement

For that and more, she has won over scores of fans, including the player who set up Karlach’s Fund For Heart Disease for the American Heart Association.

“She really just loves the world that much, that she’s out here saving it not out of some imposed duty or personal self-righteousness, but out of sheer joy for everything in it,” they said.

“It was devastating to realize that we can’t fight tooth, nail, talon, whatever you have to save her, in a world she wants to give so much to. And I guess, in an effort to process these feelings and defy her fate in a roundabout way (and in a way I’d like to think she’d approve of), I looked into and donated to heart disease charities, to assist some real life heroics!” they continued.

At the time of writing, over $300 has been raised for the charity. Karlach’s voice actor, Samantha Béart, expressed her support for the fundraiser and encouraged fans to donate if they were able to.

In other news, Béart and the rest of the cast of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s companions played a Dungeons & Dragons one-shot campaign, and it will be streamed for fans on Friday (September 22).