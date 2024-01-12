NewsGaming News

‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ fans want more Danny DeVito after ‘It’s Always Sunny’ fan edit

“I need more Frank Reynolds in video games”

By Ali Shutler
Danny DeVito's Frank Reynolds in 'Baldur's Gate 3' fan edit
Danny DeVito's Frank Reynolds in 'Baldur's Gate 3'. CREDIT: YouTube

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are asking Larian Studios to work on bringing Danny DeVito into the game after a hilarious It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia fan edit.

Shared by Youtube creator eli_handle_b․wav, the two-minute video sees various clips of DeVito as Frank Reynolds from It’s Always Sunny edited into Baldur’s Gate 3 cutscenes (via Dexerto).

The video was uploaded yesterday (January 11) and has already racked up over 350,000 views and a very busy comment section, while over on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, the video has received over 14,000 upvotes.

Advertisement

“Danny Devito is a treasure. Let’s make a petition for Larian to hire him,” wrote one fan with another calling it “pure art”. Several fans are also calling on eli_handle_b․wav to make other videos with the rest of the Sunny gang.

Eli_handle_b․wav has previously inserted Frank Reynolds into The Last Of Us while Baldur’s Gate 3 has seen mash-ups with American Psycho and the penguins from Madagascar.

Earlier this month, Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke took to social media to tell fans the follow-up to Baldur’s Gate 3 is “not what you think” it is before confirming that his update was “not a teaser for an announcement”.

“It’ll be quite some time before we talk about this [officially],” he added. Days later, Microsoft began to unban players who had accidentally uploaded NSFW clips from Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox servers.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the issue, Larian Studios’ director of publishing Michael Dousesaid: “We’ve seen the reports that some players got banned or otherwise faced issues on Xbox having uploaded screenshots/videos of their ‘gameplay content’. We’re in discussion with Microsoft, and we’re looking into it. Annoying and uncool.” He also included a gif of Rob McElhenney’s It’s Always Sunny character Mac as well.

In other news, Hideo Kojima has shared a photo with Nine Inch NailsTrent Reznor and Atticus Ross, with fans speculating that a collaboration is in the works with the game creator working on both a sequel to Death Stranding and a big screen adaptation.

You May Also Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement

More Stories