‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ is changing its most controversial ending

Baldur’s Gate 3 is changing a controversial ending for an almost universally adored companion character, following fan feedback that concluded it didn’t feel justified.

Spoilers for Baldur’s Gate 3 follow. Larian Studios shared the news in a community update post published to Steam, wherein it detailed how it is approaching the amount of feedback from fans over the last three weeks.

On August 25, the game’s first patch rolled out and it addressed over 1,000 bugs and issues. However, Larian Studios has also heard the criticisms on Karlach’s ending. There is no way to save her from the impact of the infernal engine that replaced her heart.

The “best” ending, though the majority of players would dispute whether or not it is a good ending, is that she dies on the dock after defeating the Netherbrain in Act 3. It is apparent though that the developer’s writers have decided to introduce another ending that is “fiery, poignant, and gives her the ending she deserves”.

“Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game with many release dates, and despite us moving its launch up by around a month, it’s still a couple years late,” explained the team. “It was late because we grew teams, ambition, and ideas in function of it being the best game it could possibly be.

“Thankfully, not every idea makes it into the final launch. It wouldn’t be the game you enjoy if they did. We’re happy that Baldur’s Gate 3 has resonated with a great many of you, but we’ll never take that for granted.

“We’re committed to tying up loose ends, fixing the remaining bugs, and improving things where we see they could – and should – be improved,” said Larian Studios.

Elsewhere, BioWare – the developer behind Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 – made 50 employees redundant in its efforts to “preserve the health of the studio”.