‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ kicks off “short king summer” with patch notes too big for Steam

The first patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 solves over 1,000 issues with the popular Dungeons & Dragons game, including the fact that shorter characters couldn’t kiss their romanced companions.

“Today we’re releasing our first major patch for Baldur’s Gate 3, addressing over 1000 bugs, balancing, flow issues and much, much more,” said community manager Salo in a post to Larian Studios‘ official forums.

While the update has been shared to Steam, too, the entirety of the patch notes are found on the developer’s own website as it exceeded Steam’s character limit for one singular post.

Bugs like floating items, infinite falling loops, stalled Shadowheart romances in Act 3 and the accidentally risqué positioning when shorter characters like Dwarves, Gnomes and Halflings wanted to kiss their partners have all been rectified. Larian Studios said triumphantly that the team is “bringing back short king summer” on that last one.

Additionally, the patch has “made it less ambiguous that you’re starting a romance with Gale when choosing certain dialogue options” and “during Gale’s spell-teaching scene, you now have the option to picture a future with Gale that falls somewhere in between kissing him and kicking him in the head”.

As a result of these inconsistencies, Gale has been interpreted as a hopeless romantic, with players stunned that he suddenly approaches their characters with the ultimatum to choose him or the companion who is the actual object of the player’s affections. These fixes should make him a bit more popular with the fans.

Again, the whole patch notes are available on Larian Studios’ forums, but they do feature story spoilers, so those who haven’t finished the game yet should be aware of this.

In other news, Baldur’s Gate 3 is launching for Xbox before the end of the year, but the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of the game will not share the same features.