‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ latest patch fixes awkward silences and underwear malfunctions

Baldur’s Gate 3 has resolved a number of bugs causing crashes in its latest patch, as well as getting rid of awkward silences and preventing underwear malfunctions for male gnome sorcerers.

In total, the patch targeted almost 300 crashes, blockers, and bugs in the role-playing game. Larian Studios thanked players for giving Baldur’s Gate 3 a warm welcome and for their patience while the developer resolved these technical issues.

From this point on for PC players, they should not see crashes when they reload a save that was recorded in the middle of dialogue. When in cooperative play, long fade-outs when listening in on dialogues in multiplayer should no longer be present.

According to the patch notes, the vast majority of fixes were for cinematic issues though spoilers were kept very light in their description. For example, Lae’zel won’t fly off the edge of the nautiloid at the start of the game, the view won’t be of Gale’s head when he asks the player character to hold their hand over his chest, and Kagha’s eyes won’t roll “à la Exorcist” following the defeat of the goblin leaders.

More than 200 dialogues have been adjusted to delete pauses and long silences, including a extremely long pause in a dialogue with Halsin after the endgame fight. Fortunately, male gnome sorcerers should still have their underwear on now in the character creator and specific genitalia will not clip through items of githyanki clothing.

Larian Studios has said that these reports will inform the last leg of development on Baldur’s Gate 3‘s PlayStation 5 port. There are no exclusivity arrangements impeding the game from coming to Xbox consoles, but technical roadblocks have cropped up in that regard.

In other gaming news, Obsidian Entertainment shared that Avowed was originally meant to be a multiplayer game before the team took a different approach to finding funds.