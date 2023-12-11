‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ leads want their success to “kick the doors open” for weirder RPGs

Lead developers on Baldur’s Gate 3 have spoken about what they want the success of the game to do for RPGs.

The developers spoke to GQ about the game before The Game Awards, with lead systems designer Nick Pechenin saying that he wants to “see people go off in all kinds of weird tangents, trying to look for how we improve this” while writing director Adam Smith wants the game to “kick the doors open”.

“If you look at the indie space, RPGs never went away. People can go to a publisher and say, ‘Well, look what it fucking did for them,” he explained.

Meanwhile Chrystal Ding, lead writer on the project, simply thinks it would be “really nice to play a game like this where I don’t know the ending.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 launched in August of this year on PC, with a PlayStation release following in September and an Xbox release earlier this month. At The Game Awards 2023, it won several awards including Game Of The Year, Best Community Support, Best Role-Playing Game, and Best Multiplayer Game.

NME reviewed Baldur’s Gate 3, naming it as a “must-play fantasy”.

“Baldur’s Gate 3 rewards imagination above all. Built to survive every curveball players throw at it, Larian’s latest role-playing spectacle boasts unmatched worldbuilding, freedom, and scale,” it read.

“The scope of Baldur’s Gate 3 should be impossible – but time and time again it proves there’s no such thing.”

