‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ mod allows multiclassing on its easiest difficulty

A Baldur’s Gate 3 mod allows multiclassing on its easiest Explorer difficulty level, opening up possibilities for players who want to prioritise the story of the role-playing game.

Though it doesn’t specifically say it in the description, Explorer disables multiclassing, so it is only available for those playing on Balanced or Tactician. Multiclassing means that players can mix aspects of the game’s 12 classes to their liking, such as Sorcadin (Sorcerer and Paladin) and Gloomssassin (Gloomstalker Ranger and Assassin Rogue).

Modder TheComposer released their solution onto Nexus Mods and it is compatible with new campaigns as well as campaigns that have already started. It doesn’t conflict with other mods either, as long as they aren’t interfering with the same file that it is using.

Players can either install the mod with the BG3ModManager or manually, but the latter requires some shifting of files in the game’s folder on the person’s PC.

Multiclassing has both advantages and disadvantages. In theory, it boosts a character’s versatility in combat and negates weaknesses by adding new abilities and passives. In practice, a player might have a limited understanding of what classes work well together and create a less effective build.

Still, it’s a form of a player’s personal expression with the game and Larian Studios did not state that this feature would be locked to those who wanted an easier time with Baldur’s Gate 3.

Moreover, director Swen Vincke suggested that newcomers should create their own character for their first playthrough of the game. “We add these origin characters for replay value,” explained Vincke. “I would always pick a custom, and discover my companions. I think the origins come into play when you replay it.”

As a refresher, the 12 classes are Barbarian, Bard, Cleric, Druid, Fighter, Monk, Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock and Wizard.

