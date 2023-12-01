‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ narrator reveals who she wants to play next

Amelia Tyler, the narrator for Baldur’s Gate 3, has revealed what type of role she wants to take on next.

Speaking to NME, Tyler revealed that she’d quite like a starring role next time. When asked if she would star in another Larian Studios (the developers of Baldur’s Gate 3) title, Tyler replied that she would “bite their fucking arms off to work with them again.”

“I keep getting shit from players because Larian keeps casting me as the woman you can’t sleep with, but can’t progress the plot without,” Tyler continued.

“So after edging them for two games, it’s time.”

In the interview, Tyler also spoke about her new-found fame since Baldur’s Gate 3 took the world by storm, and how it feels to be known by so many now.

“I wasn’t expecting to get noticed. It’s quite rare for a woman to be put in a position of power [in a game] like that, and you can never quite tell how that’s going to go down with the public.”

“I was bracing myself when it was first announced,” Tyler continued. “But everyone’s been so welcoming and supportive.”

Tyler plays the omnipresent narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3, having previously also played the narrator in Larian’s previous game, Divinity: Original Sin II.

Just yesterday, a new 30GB patch was released that, among various fixes, also adds a new epilogue to the game, along with two brand difficulty modes that can either make the title substantially harder or create a custom difficulty for players who prefer to tailor their experience.

Elsewhere in gaming, the Batman: Arkham Trilogy has launched on Nintendo Switch, with several complaints cropping up specifically surrounding the third game in the series, Batman: Arkham Knight.