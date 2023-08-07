‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ non-lethal attacks are accidentally killing important NPCs

Baldur’s Gate 3 features a non-lethal setting for attacks that should allow players to resolve conflict without spilling blood – instead, it is seemingly killing NPCs outright.

GamesRadar reported on the growing lack of certainty among players over whether or not this setting is working as it should. As a passive feature, it is intended to knock a character unconscious as long as the player is unarmed or using a melee weapon. This is very important for Paladins in Baldur’s Gate 3, as killing innocents breaks the oath that this particular character class takes.

As a result, an Oathbreaker loses access to their Oath abilities which would drastically change combat from there on out. There is an option to renew the broken Oath but that requires 2,000 gold pieces to be paid to an undead knight.

One player explained that though they wanted to take a non-lethal approach with the druid Halsin, Baldur’s Gate 3 then showed the cutscene with Halsin’s dead body and the game’s quest log changed to reflect that he had been killed.

Due to the volume of writing that is in Baldur’s Gate 3, it is possible that the fact that the characters are considered dead completes quests without the necessity of creating new scenes. This, however, is still at the detriment of Paladins because players might want to stick to their Oath Of The Ancients or Oath Of Devotion subclasses until the end of the game.

The 11 other classes in the game are Barbarian, Bard, Cleric, Druid, Fighter, Monk, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock and Wizard. A character called Lich is able to allow players to change their class at any point in their adventure, as well as resurrect fallen party members.

In other gaming news, Baldur’s Gate 3 became the best-selling pre-order title on PlayStation in the United States, ahead of things like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Mortal Kombat 1 and EA Sports Madden NFL 24.