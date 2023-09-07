‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ overtakes ‘Elden Ring’ as highest rated PS5 game

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the highest rated title on PlayStation 5 in the history of the console, eclipsing Elden Ring by the slightest of margins and shunting Sony’s own God Of War: Ragnarok out of the top three.

On Metacritic, Baldur’s Gate 3 overtook Elden Ring, surpassing FromSoftware‘s fantasy role-playing game’s score of 96. After that, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in third place and God Of War: Ragnarok settles for fourth place.

In fact, of the top 10 best games on the PlayStation 5, only two are first party titles – the other being Bluepoint Games‘ Demon’s Souls.

Advertisement

NME‘s five star review of Baldur’s Gate 3 praised the game’s grasp of the spontaneity and irreverence that is inherent to a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Andy Brown argued that the combination of customisation and the scope of its world created “one of the most dynamic turn-based battle formulas ever”.

“You’re frequently forced into using unorthodox tactics, whether that’s turning an enemy soldier into a sheep or smashing a chair over a wizard’s head because their spell made you drop your sword,” he explained.

The PlayStation 5 port of the game has been released over a month after the PC launch, but the anticipation for Faerûn from console fans has not dampened in that time.

Larian Studios director of publishing Michael Douse also announced that cross-play between PC and PlayStation 5 is on the developer’s agenda. “Though we have an idea of when we’d like to get it ready for, we don’t want to put a date on it until we’re sure,” he shared.

The Xbox Series X and S versions of Baldur’s Gate 3 will land on the consoles before the end of the year. But, before a conversation with Microsoft’s Phil Spencer, the release was in limbo as the Series S version was causing issues with Xbox’s mandatory parity policy.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, the organisers of Gamescom have shared why it is important that physical events remain a priority alongside the arrival of digital events in the industry.