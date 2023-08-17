‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ players are competing in a “sex speedrun”

Baldur’s Gate 3 are competing amongst each other for the world record for the fastest time to get into a character’s pants.

A speedrun is the attempt to complete a video game as fast as possible – occasionally adding extra conditions like “no hits” or “no glitches” to their playthrough. Mae is a Baldur’s Gate 3 player who aims to complete the game in this way, also known as a speedrunner. Recently, Mae showed off their efforts in a run uploaded to YouTube where they manage to sleep with the githyanki fighter Lae’zel in less than eight minutes.

Advertisement

The romance options for the player in Baldur’s Gate 3 are Astarion, Gael, Halsin, Karlach, Lae’zel, Minthara, Shadowheart and Wyll. Given that there are a multitude of choices that increase and decrease the opinion of the protagonist in the eyes of a companion, the fact that Mae has perfected the Lae’zel romance in such a short amount of time is impressive.

Opening weekend statistics shared by Larian Studios last week showed that over 100,000 players were rejected by Astarion. The elf rogue approves of choices that are morally grey and enjoys encouraging antagonism in the party. This might be the reason why players aren’t winning him over while trying to keep the peace.

Mae holds the world record for now, however, there is an opportunity for players to race to reach the bear romance scene with Halsin in the fastest time possible. First shown at a Panel From Hell before the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3, this went viral for its outrageous absurdity. It even led to Larian Studios being banned from TikTok temporarily.

A few streamers nearly faced sanctions from Twitch following the discovery that the character creator’s option to “hide clothes” does what it says on the tin. If players do not untick “show genitalia” and “show cinematic nudity” which are switched on from the start, then they will see a lot more than they bargained for.

Elsewhere, Larian Studios confirmed that it is working on the fourth hotfix for the game before moving onto the first patch. The second patch, which will arrive in time, will incorporate a couple of requested features from fans.