‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ reveals August 2023 release date with new trailer

A new trailer for Baldur’s Gate 3 has confirmed that the game will leave Early Access in August 2023, and teased what’s still to come.

The trailer was shared today (December 9) during The Game Awards 2022, and aside from confirming a release window, it gave fans a first look at the titular city of Baldur’s Gate.

The video also revealed the return of Minsc and Jaheira, two characters that first appeared in the original Baldur’s Gate game. Described as a friend who “sees the world in simpler terms,” Minsc is revealed at the very end of the trailer as he tears his way out of a Mimic.

Ahead of Baldur’s Gate 3 leaving Early Access, developer Larian Studios also revealed a collector’s edition of the game that includes a 25cm of a Mindflayer and Drow locked in battle.

Highlights of the collector’s edition also include a hardcover art book, four-page character sheets for each of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s Origin characters, a cloth map of Faerûn and an oversized D20 dice.

The collection will also include three booster packs for Magic The Gathering set Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate, which was announced earlier in the year.

The last major update for Baldur’s Gate arrived in July 2022, bringing Gnomes and the Bard class to the game.

“Whether they’re spitting pithy one-liners on the frontlines of combat, or inspiring your party with instrumental buffs from the sidelines, Bards are a powerful class to have in your party,” shared Larian Studios, describing the class as “jack-of-all-trades who can cast powerful spells with just a melody, wield cutting insults as if they were weapons, and potentially kill a man with a pun about his scrotum.”

