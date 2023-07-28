‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ reveals murderous shapeshifter voiced by Lady Dimitrescu’s actor

Award-winning actress Maggie Robertson is starring as Orin the Red in Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the game’s three villains.

“Orin is, affectionately, unhinged,” said Robertson of her character in a video from Larian Studios reintroducing players to the shapeshifter. “You don’t know when she’s going to pop up, you don’t know in what form she’s going to be, she’s incredibly tricksy.”

Orin the Red briefly appeared in a Panel from Hell livestream from Larian Studios in early July with the assurance that fans would learn more about her motivations. Orin is extremely attached to her blades, considering them to be on the same level as her living, breathing allies.

The remaining two villains of Baldur’s Gate 3 are General Ketheric Thorm and Lord Enver Gortash, played by J.K. Simmons and Jason Isaacs respectively. While all three of the antagonists’ have their own desires and twisted ambitions for Faerûn, Orin is a “very disturbing figure” thanks to her bloodlust and shapeshifting powers.

“She really takes the players on quite a journey, so I hope that they sit back and enjoy the ride and let me know all of their terrifying thoughts,” said Robertson.

Though her performance as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village was only her second voice acting role, she won the Best Performer award at the Golden Joysticks as well as the Best Performance award at The Game Awards in 2021.

In NME’s four-star review of Resident Evil Village, Jordan Oloman praised Lady Dimitrescu as a “formidable” newcomer into Resident Evil, “with some stellar quips and unusual twists cementing her already beloved character.”

In other gaming news, Larian Studios addressed the status of its series Divinity, saying that the team will be in need of a “creative refresh” before returning to that universe.