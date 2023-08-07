‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ streamers shocked by game’s full frontal nudity

Baldur’s Gate 3 players on Twitch have been shocked to discover that the game’s option to “hide clothes” does reveal a whole lot more of their character than they intended.

Streamers like Shroud, MissMikkaa and AnneFuschia didn’t realise that this setting in Baldur’s Gate 3‘s character creator would show the character’s genitalia.

Like Cyberpunk 2077, the fantasy role-playing game lets players choose from a range of possible options. However, if the player didn’t untick “show genitalia” and “show cinematic nudity” in the game’s user options, then they will see everything when armour and clothes are taken off.

It’s also plausible that people are being taken aback because there is the assumption that the character would be still wearing some form of underwear, even though the setting specifically denotes otherwise.

Moreover, Twitch does not permit content featuring nudity to be streaming on its website per its Community Guidelines, stating that those who “broadcast or upload content that contains depictions of real nudity (which includes realistically doctored nudity)” are in violation of its terms of service.

The early access period of the game didn’t feature any sex scenes, and if players were able to woo one of the characters, only the words “under construction” in front of a mind flayer would show up.

But, before Baldur’s Gate 3‘s launch, senior writer John Corcoran shared that the romance arcs would leave some speechless owing to “how horny” they are.

“Don’t get me wrong – it’s also affecting, funny, gripping, and worthy of any number of superlatives you can dream up,” the writer continued. “But also mainstream, big-budget horny in a way I thought went extinct in the mid-90s in movies, and may never have been seen in games of this scale.”

In other gaming news, RuneScape introduced its new Necromancy skill with nine quests, two boss battles and a Halloween event.