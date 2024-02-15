‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ update ghosts fans on Valentine’s Day

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have been left empty-handed after a patch, which was theorised to be dropping yesterday, didn’t surface.

In response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that was guessing the sixth Baldur’s Gate 3 patch will drop on Valentine’s Day, developer Larian Studios posted a meme of children’s television character Pingu which contains the text “well now I am not doing it”.

As it turns out, this wasn’t a mere joke, but confirmation that the patch would in fact not be dropping on Valentine’s Day.

However, if you take into account previous patches that Larian Studios have released for the game, then the update was likely never launching on Valentine’s Day. With only two exceptions, three of the five currently available patches for the game were all released on a Thursday, with the other two updates releasing on a Friday, suggesting a pattern that is being followed by the studio.

The upcoming patch will add several requested quality of life features to the game, such as the ability to dismiss a companion from your party without having to directly talk to them. Instead, you can dismiss them from a menu if you attempt to take a party member that doesn’t fit into your team.

The patch also adds new animations that will trigger during romance scenes, including new ways to kiss a romanced NPC, and fixes several smaller bugs that fans have been complaining about for quite a while now.

The full patch weighs in at 21GB and will require 150Gb of free space if installing on PC and Steam Deck.

