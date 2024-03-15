‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ was the most popular game on Steam Deck last year

Steam has announced the most popular games on Steam Deck over the past 12 months, with Baldur’s Gate 3 topping the chart.

“It’s been roughly two years since we launched Steam Deck, and we thought we’d take a look at the games being played on it the most in its second year,” wrote Valve, ranking the games in order by highest daily active player count.

Larian Studios’ Dungeons & Dragons-inspired party-based RPG topped the ranking, with time survival rougelike Vampire Survivors coming in second.

Advertisement

Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy and casual management sim Dave The Diver rounded out the top five most popular Steam Deck titles from March 2023 to March 2024.

Palworld came in sixth, while Helldivers 2 was 34th. The full list can be seen here and you can check out the top 20 below:

Most popular games on the Steam Deck between March 2023 and March 2024 were:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Vampire Survivors

Dave The Diver

Hogwarts Legacy

Elden Ring

Palworld

Cyberpunk 2077

Grand Theft Auto 5

Stardew Valley

Red Dead Redemption 2

Hades

Brotato

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Slay The Spire

Cult Of The Lamb

Dead Cells

The Binding Of Isaac: Rebirth

Monster Hunter: World

Persona 5 Royal

Released in August last year, Baldur’s Gate 3 became one of the biggest, most successful games of 2023. It was one of NME’s Games Of 2023 and picked up six awards at The Game Awards, including Game Of The Year.

Ahead of release, Larian promised Baldur’s Gate 3 would be Steam Deck verified at launch would “look rad” on the console.

Last month, it was revealed that Hasbro had earned over £71million in royalties from Baldur’s Gate 3 after Wizards Of The Coast licensed Dungeons & Dragons content to Larian.

Advertisement

The same month, Larian confirmed it was working on “robust” mod support after a patch caused issues with a number of popular player-made mods.

In other news, fans of Satisfactory have organised a tournament for today (March 15) to celebrate the factory simulator’s 5th anniversary.