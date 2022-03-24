‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ will get playable gnomes

In a recent GDC talk, the CEO of Larian Studios revealed that gnomes would be coming to Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke recently spoke at GDC 2022 about the challenge of creating Baldur’s Gate 3 as it continues its long journey through Early Access. Initially released in late 2020, Baldur’s Gate 3 featured several classes and races for players to experiment with, and more have been added gradually throughout the early access period.

The recent talk revealed that gnomes would eventually be coming to the game, but no specifics on when or what attributes they would have were shared.

When discussing the variety of body types in the fantasy RPG, Vincke said, “This game supports a whole bunch of player races, right? And I’ll give you some of the examples of problems we have to deal with. You can play as a human, and you can play as a gnome…” However, gnomes have not been added to the game yet. Vincke continued, “Gnomes are not in there, so that’s your scoop today.” (via PCGamer)

The most recent update for Baldur’s Gate 3 added a new character class: The Barbarian. The class arrived with two subclasses, Berseker and Wildheart, with the former allowing players to build rage as they fight to deal extra damage. The Berserker can also use improvised weapons as a bonus action to eke additional damage out on their turn. The Wildheart subclass has combat abilities inspired by the eagle, eld, tiger, bear, or wolf.

The update also turned some existing NPCs into Barbarians and updated their behaviour and animation to match their new class.

In other news, The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase will be live later today (March 24). The show will feature over 40 games set to launch in 2022.