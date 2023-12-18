‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ will never come to Xbox Game Pass

Baldur’s Gate 3 will never be released on Xbox Game Pass, according to Larian CEO Swen Vincke.

Xbox Game Pass allows players to access a huge range of games on both console and PC via a monthly subscription.

However, Larian Studios CEO Swen Vinke has said Baldur’s Gate 3 will never be one of them. Speaking to IGN, he explained: “We always said from the get-go, it wasn’t going to be on Game Pass [so] it’s not going to be on Game Pass.”

“We made a big game, so I think there’s a fair price to be paid for that, and I think that that is okay. We don’t charge you any micro-transactions on top of it, so you get what you pay for. Upfront it’s a big meaty game. So I think that should be able to exist as it is. This is what allows us to continue making other games,” he added. None of Larian’s Divinity games have been available via the service either.

Xbox Game Pass has been divisive with developers since it launched in 2017.

Planet Of Lana developer Wishfully and publisher Thunderful previously told NME that it was the right call to make the platformer a day-one Xbox Game Pass title. “It lowers the entry bar for players to discover and try our game with a huge potential to bring over players that normally might not gravitate towards the puzzle platformer genre as well,” explained creative director Adam Stjärnljus.

However, earlier this year, Somerville’s developer claimed the game’s launch was hindered by its inclusion on Game Pass [via PCGamer]. “I think it hurts sales,” said Playdead founder Dino Patti. “Because a lot of people just go in and try it and they don’t invest. If they don’t like the first 10 minutes? That’s it. Also, if you don’t make the first 10 minutes amazing, maybe it’s also a problem.”

Earlier this month, Microsoft revealed it was toying with the idea of launching a free-tier of Xbox Game Pass, with players watching ads instead of paying for the service. It comes after Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed the company has “no plans” to bring Game Pass to Nintendo or PlayStation.

In other news, Creator Hideo Kojima and movie studio A24 are working together on the upcoming Death Stranding movie.